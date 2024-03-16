Dr Ibn Chambas, a member of the AU High-Level Panel, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to utilise the upcoming by-election, triggered by the passing of Ejisu MP, John Kumah, as an ideal opportunity to practice professional electoral conduct in preparation for the 2024 elections.

He pointed out that Ghana has a history of unrest during by-elections, emphasizing the need to seize this opportunity for peaceful conduct.

He was speaking at the 25th Anniversary celebration of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) in Accra on Friday.

“We have had numerous opportunities for by-elections. Unfortunately due to the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, another by-election might be upon us and that would be a good testing ground for the electoral process.

“The last one went very smoothly and I think all the political actors were pleased with the conduct of Assin North. We hope that the forthcoming by-election in Ejisu will be similarly conducted “.

Dr. Chambas further urged the EC to strictly adhere to election deadlines and regulations, as outlined in its calendar, to prevent situations that could escalate into violence.

He stressed the need for accountability in addressing electoral violence, referencing the unfortunate loss of lives during the 2020 elections.

“In our last elections, 8 persons were lost and it’s a shame that accountability hasn’t been brought to the matter and that’s something we should avoid at all cost this year. The electoral body must work on this issue to establish trust from the people,” he said

Gwendolyn Meyers, a Global Youth Peace and Security Advocate, proposed the implementation of peace policies aimed at youth development.

She argued that young people, being the most vulnerable segment of society, should be educated about the values of peace and security.

“Partnerships as networking opportunities between government and non-governmental institutions, civil society organizations and the private sector, can play a pivotal role in enhancing peace education, government policy and legitimacy. National youth policies for peace and development should equip young people with knowledge for maintaining peace in the sub-region,” She stated.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Bombande, a Senior Adviser at the United Nations Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs, expressed concern over the prevalence of ‘over-partisanship’ in Ghanaian politics.

He underscored the negative impact of this trend on national development, despite its perceived benefits to political parties.

Mr Bombande called on political leaders to prioritize national interests and demonstrate unwavering patriotism in their governance.

“I’m looking forward to the mechanism we’d put in place for people to know that, it does not mean because you belong to a political party, everything you do should be about the party to the detriment of the collective national development. What is more important is the national interest of Ghana.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital