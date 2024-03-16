Tensions escalated in the Gbane community of the Talensi district of the Upper East Region as illegal miners vehemently resisted attempts by the Upper East Regional Security Council and the Minerals Commission to seal off the mining pits they were operating.

The confrontation, which unfolded in the early hours of Friday, March 15, 2024, lasted for close to 7 hours between the security forces, comprising military and police personnel, and the miners, resulted in a scuffle leading to injuries among the miners.

According to sources, the illegal gold miners were conducting operations within concessions leased to Earl International Group Ghana Gold Limited, a Chinese mining firm.

Despite legal ownership of the area, the miners persisted in their unauthorized activities, leading to mounting frustration from authorities.

Efforts by the security forces to enforce the closure of the illegal mining pits were met with fierce resistance from the miners, culminating in a scuffle.

The situation intensified when warning shots were fired by the uniformed personnel to disperse the crowd, prompting the miners together with their wives to retaliate by pelting stones at the security officers and their vehicles.

Amidst the chaos, a young miner was reportedly shot and critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention but was later pronounced dead.

In retaliation for the shooting, the enraged miners besieged the operational area of the Chinese mining company, forcibly breaking through its entrance and attacking a Chinese worker.

The assaulted worker was promptly evacuated to the company’s hospital for treatment. Sources from the company, speaking anonymously, revealed that the illegal miners had conducted extensive underground mining, connecting their pits to the company’s designated mining area.

This clandestine activity allowed them to pilfer gold ore whenever the company conducted blasting operations.

A miner, David Da’an admitted that even though the area was leased out to Earl International Group Ghana Gold Limited, owners of the concessions who are also locals, take compensation from them for operating in the area.

“We told the company that anytime our tunnels connect theirs, we will close ours. But the fact of the matter is that our tunnels are not connected to that of the company. So, why will they want to seal off our pits?

The livelihood of our wives and children depends on the mining activities, we have no other job. If they seal off the pits, where do they want us to go?” he asked.

Another miner, Douglas Sariya who says they would resist any attempt to seal off the pits, called on President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to intervene on their behalf.

“If Bawumia is listening to us, he should intervene on our behalf, else, we the youth will join NDC and when that happens, we will make sure that no NPP vehicle will be allowed in Gbane for campaigning,” he declared.

