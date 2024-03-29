Prices of fuel at the pumps across the country are projected to be maintained in the first pricing window in April 2024.

Projections for April’s first pricing window made by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) is pegging a litre of petrol at GH¢13.41, “baring any universal changes in Petroleum prices of $874.09/MT for petrol and $835.64/MT for Diesel and LPG $627.30/MT with a corresponding Dollar: Cedi rate of 1:13.0555.”

A litre of diesel will also be sold at GH¢13.91, with LPG selling at GH¢14.20 per kilogram.

COPEC further projected a likely increase in petrol prices in the second pricing window while diesel and LPG are likely to maintain their prices.

