The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that it issued over 100 notices of power outages in the first quarter of 2024.

Much of the notices, according to the power distributor, were to pave the way for maintenance works to be carried out on some of its transmission equipment.

The disclosure was in response to a March 18 query from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to ECG to give “copies of ECG publications informing the general public of power outages from 1 January 2024 to date.”

Various parts of the country have been experiencing frequent power cuts, with many people demanding a load-shedding schedule to help them plan their lives but the management of ECG insists there will not be a schedule because the cuts are a result of technical challenges.

The PURC in its March 18 directive also ordered ECG to publish a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

