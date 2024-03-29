Following a spectacular 2023 that saw Ghanaian music collective, SuperJazzClub, receive great reviews for their music, performances, European tour and spell-binding homecoming concert in Accra last December, the group has kept to its words of “more to come in 2024” with new music.

The new single, titled “OFF”, is the collective’s first track of 2024 and marks a new chapter for the group after striking a distribution deal with indie label services and distro company, Human Re-Sources, home to Bristish-Ghanaian artiste, RAYE, who recently won six (6) awards at the 2024 Brits Awards in the UK.

‘OFF’ is produced by two of the collective’s members, Øbed and Ansah Live, with additional production from DUKE. In a display of great artistry, as has become known of the group, the single captures the collective’s unique sound which has been carefully curated over the 5 years of their existence.

Starting with a short acapella chant, Seyyoh, the group’s only female member, introduces ‘OFF’ as a story of love turned sour with her luscious vocals in an effortless manner, giving off an intimate R&B composition with signature chords and a lovely chorus.

But with a sprinkle of creative dazzle, the track unexpectedly transforms into an unassuming percussive banger with a repeated catchy and groovy electronic bass.

Then the collective’s Tano Jackson joins in with his trademark conversational rap flow by delighting in the possibilities of exploring the still-lingering chemistry of a relationship that is likely already dead. In the end, the song appeals to one’s feelings in lyrics and at the same time gets you in the mood to dance or party.

‘OFF’ defies a specific genre label typical of SuperJazzClub’s works. The track swings from one genre to another albeit with matching tempos and moods resulting in a track that is informed by 90s R&B and Hip-Hop, UKG and further adorned with jazz-inspired piano embellishment and a rhythmic percussion and drum patterns subtly Ghanaian and at home with contemporary Afrobeats.

Speaking on what ‘OFF’ means to the group at this point in their journey and in the coming months, SuperJazzClub said:

“‘OFF’ is almost an audio recap of all we have learnt and experienced sonically since our first EP in 2020. It’s the best description of where SuperJazzClub is at the moment and going; a collective of creatives patchworking various influences together to create something cohesive and compelling.

Last year, SuperJazzClub made considerable strides as an in-demand live act playing several headline shows and festival dates across Europe.

These included The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, Brussels’ CORE Festival, Angoulême’s Musique Métisses, Paris’ We Love Green Festival and a sold-out headline show at London’s Paper Dress Vintage.

The collective also took part in Soho House’s ‘Soho Rising’ international concert series performing at their residences in London, Brighton, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

SuperJazzClub ended 2023 with a spotlight feature in The Independent’s weekly newsletter in the UK and a coveted spot in Dazed 100 – the UK media publication’s definitive list of the next generation of creatives across the globe driving youth culture forward alongside Tyla, Amaarae and Odumodublvck as the African acts on the list.

This coming May, on the 26th, the collective will be playing London’s Cross The Tracks festival in Brixton.

‘OFF’ is out and available on all streaming platforms. Listen here: https://orcd.co/off