The nominees for various categories of the 25th Ghana Music Awards have been announced. The announcement took place during the launch of the awards ceremony at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Artistes such as Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have been nominated for the prestigious ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award.

Telecel Ghana has been revealed as the headline sponsor for this year’s ceremony which is scheduled for June 1.

Gospel singer Celestine Donkor and Afrobeat artiste Olivetheboye were some of the artistes who enchanted patrons with stellar performances at the launch.

Check the full list of nominees below

Artist of The Year

Black Sherif

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Nacee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

Perez Musik

Nacee

Piesie Esther

Scott Evans

Mavis Okyere

Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Truth – DSL

Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode

Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

San Bra – Samini

Non-Stop – Stonebwoy

Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini

Best Gospel Song

Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko

Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere

Aseda – Nace

Kaafo – Perez Muzik

Mo – Piesie Esther

100% – Scott Evans

Say Amen – Diana Hamilton

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year

Abiana

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

Akwaboah

FRA

African Artiste of the year

Rema

Tyla

Asake

Burna Boy

Davido

Jzyno

Songwriter of the Year

Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry

Fameye – Not God

DSL – Truth

Sarkodie. – Otan

Akwaboah – Esikyire

Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo

Collaboration of the Year

Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy

Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty

Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke

Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye

Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena

International Collaboration of The Year

Scar – Gyakie ft JBee

Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid

Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon

Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger

Best Rap Performance

The Hardest – Amerado

Warning – Eno Barony

Boasiako – FimFim

5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe

Best Male Vocal Performance

Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)

Kyei Mensa – Gyidie

Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great

Josh Blakk – Hankipanki

Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl

KiDi – I Lied

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina – Baby

Abiana – Far Away

Lordina The Soprano – His Grace

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands

Niiella – temple

TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe

Best New Artist

Bandy Banner

DSL

King Paluta

Maya Blu

Olivetheboy

Oseikrom Sikanii

Record of The Year

Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae

Far Away – Abiana

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Iyawo – Josh Blakk

Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

My Helper – Efya

Album/EP of The Year

Taste of Africa – Abiana

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

Planning & Plotting – Medikal

5th Dimension – Stonebwoy

Most Popular Song of the Year

Hossana – Bandy Banero

Yaya – Black Sherif

Scar – Gyakie ft JBee

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Otan – Sarkodie

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Best Music Video

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Wasted Eyes – Amaarae

Paradise – Black Sherif

Fate – Kuami Eugene

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

100% – Scott Evans

Oil In My Head – Black Sherif

Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi