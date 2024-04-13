Ghanaian UK-based Afro-Gospel Musician, Joseph Matthew has urged the organizers and board of Ghana Music Awards to double up their game.

According to him, with regards to coming up with GMA-UK and GMA-USA, Ghana Music Awards has the potential, however, a lot of things have to be checked.

He draws his conclusion on the fact that though his song, “Blessed” won Best Gospel Song of the Year, UK in 2023, he has still not received the plaque that serves as “evidence” of this achievement. “It makes it look like a joke”, he remarked.

Moreover, though he did not file for the 2024 GMA Awards “out of frustration”, the Musician stated that he will file for it in 2025.

“I don’t like boxes…I need to be free”, Joseph Matthew urged fans to not put him in a box by tagging him as a Gospel Musician on the basis that he won the Best Gospel Musician position because “there is more” in him.

However, he continued to say that his song could be categorized as Gospel if it talks about Jesus but it does not mean that he is a Gospel Musician since he could compose a song on love whenever he feels like it, hence, would “need to be comfortable to sing that song”.

Joseph Matthew is known for numerous tracks such as “Hallelujah”, “Nyame Ye”, “Blessed”, and “Promise Land”.