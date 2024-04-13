The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Saturday, April 13, 2024, conduct the parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency to select a Parliamentary Candidate.

The primary follows the death of the late MP John Kumah which occurred on March 7, 2024.

All Nine aspirants seeking to contest in the party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency were cleared by the vetting committee on April 6.

The nine individuals on Thursday, April 4 picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ejisu constituency since the party opened nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set April 30, 2024, for the by-election.

The 45-year-old MP died after a short illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

No other political party has yet expressed interest in the by-election. The National Democratic Congress has stated that it is still considering whether to participate in the by-election.

