The Organized Labour of the Ghana Revenue Authority Workers’ Union has strongly criticized the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding remarks on revenue mobilization methods employed by the GRA.

Dr. Bawumia during a meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, voiced concerns about the alleged use of tax collection by GRA staff as a pretext for harassing businesses.

In response to this, the Organized Labour in a statement dated Friday, March 22, 2024, described Dr Bawumia’s comments as “unfortunate”, viewing them as a slight against the diligent efforts of GRA employees.

“We would like to state unequivocally that, we the workers of GRA find this statement unfortunate and consider it as an attack on the efforts of the hard-working staff of the Authority which if not discontinued, would incur the displeasure of workers, disrupt revenue collection efforts and breed industrial disharmony.”

They warned that such statements could lead to worker discontent, hinder revenue collection, and cause industrial unrest.

The group further urged the Vice President to either acknowledge the significant advancements made by GRA or refrain from making remarks that undermine their work.

They highlighted the contradiction in Dr Bawumia’s stance, given his role as Head of the Economic Management Team and his awareness of the government-set targets for the Authority through the Ministry of Finance.

“It is strange that the Vice President, who also doubles as the Head of the Economic Management Team could suggest that the Authority gives itself unrealistic targets while he is well aware that annual targets are assigned to the Authority by the government through the Ministry of Finance.

“Indeed, the least we expect from the Vice President, if he would not appreciate the efforts of the Authority in raising Tax Revenue, is not to put the lives of our hardworking staff at risk with such unfortunate comments.”

Organized Labour emphasized the potential negative impact of the Vice President’s statements on future revenue mobilization and appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the issue with his Vice.

“We also call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the GRA Board, Civil Society organizations and all well-meaning Ghanaians to admonish political functionaries to desist from making such pronouncements and intervene swiftly as this statement poses a major risk to revenue mobilization efforts going forward.”

Click here to read the statement the Organized Labour

