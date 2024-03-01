The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) management has provided clarity regarding its recent decision to shut down operations in Bawku which has left residents expressing concerns over water scarcity.

Stanley Martey, the communications manager for the GWL, explained in an interview with Citi News that the decision to cut off the water supply was made due to safety concerns.

Stanley Martey said the decision was a difficult one but the prolonged conflict in the area makes it dangerous and impossible for the staff of the company to continue operations, hence the reason to withdraw.

“The Bawku situation started in November 2021 and the situation is such that it has serious impacts on our operations in the area and it has been very difficult getting our staff to work in that situation for the past two years and more.

“Management has impressed the staff to manage the situation and be there but it is a bit difficult for them to work under conditions where there is sporadic shooting daily. It has been a bit difficult for them to work and they resolved a week ago that they were not going to continue to work in the area.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital