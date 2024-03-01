The spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the La Dade-Kotopon constituency, John Danso, has issued a stern warning to the party against imposing a Parliamentary Candidate on the constituency for the upcoming 2024 general election, emphasizing that such a move could jeopardize their chances of victory.

This development follows the withdrawal of the acclaimed parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, from the race.

Allegations have surfaced from some constituency delegates, asserting that the party intends to force a candidate upon them.

In response, these delegates have petitioned the party’s national and regional executives, calling for an open and competitive selection process.

Speaking at a press engagement on Thursday, February 29, 2024, John Danso declared that if delegates were not allowed to democratically choose their preferred candidate, they would abstain from participating in the party’s campaigns.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu on the same day, Danso drew parallels to the party’s defeat to the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 parliamentary race, attributing it to a similar situation.

He stressed that the party must facilitate an open contest to secure victory in the 2024 polls, cautioning against the imposition of a preferred candidate if the NPP aims to retain power.

“If NPP wants to break the eight, then they should listen to the grassroots. Because you can impose someone on us but when I decide not to vote, can someone force me? That’s why we are bleeding with them, we should go through a contest, the one who wins will join the team, and we’ll rally behind the person, and we’ll take the seat back.”

