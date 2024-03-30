One of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders says he would consider laying down weapons if armed groups were allowed to take part in talks to establish a new government.

Groups led by Jimmy Chérizier, also known as Barbecue, are in control of most of the capital Port-au-Prince.

He predicted the violence which has gripped Haiti in recent weeks could escalate in the coming days.

However, he told Sky News: “We are ready for solutions.”

Haiti, an impoverished Caribbean nation home to more than 11 million people, has been without a prime minister since 12 March.

Ariel Henry resigned after being blocked by armed gangs from returning from Kenya, where he had signed a deal to import a military peacekeeping force in a bid to restore law and order.

Gangs have capitalised on the power vacuum and expanded their control over swathes of the country, which has effectively been rendered lawless in places.

A Presidential Transitional Council has been established to draw up a plan to return Haiti to democratic rule, backed by other Caribbean nations and the US.

Mr Chérizier – the most prominent figure in a loose alliance of gangs known as Viv Ansanm (Live Together), which is in control of around 80% of Port-au-Prince – believes his group should have a seat at the table in any future talks.

He told Sky News: “If the international community comes with a detailed plan where we can sit together and talk, but they do not impose on us what we should decide, I think that the weapons could be lowered.”

He said he was “not proud” of the spiralling violence in Haiti, and warned the crisis could continue if groups like his – which rail against “corrupt politicians” – are not part of a future government.