The Managing Director of Citi TV and Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah, has urged Ghanaians to unite in love for the nation’s growth and preserve Ghana’s cultural heritage for future generations.

Speaking at the launch of Citi TV/Citi FM’s Heritage Month 2024, themed “Imagine Ghana, Discover the Unknown,” in Accra on Friday, Mr Attah-Mensah said, “Let us come together as one nation, united in our love for Ghana and our commitment to preserving and sharing its cultural heritage.”

He highlighted that the theme encapsulated the essence of the country’s rich cultural heritage, inviting Ghanaians to embark on a journey of exploration and discovery.

Mr Attah-Mensah encouraged celebrating Heritage Month by rediscovering hidden treasures within communities, including art, music, cuisine, and rituals.

He further stressed the need for all to learn from the stories of ancestors, whose legacy continues to shape Ghana’s identity.

However, Attah-Mensah also emphasized the importance of imagining Ghana’s future.

In doing so, he urged Ghanaians not to forget inclusivity and diversity as Ghana’s heritage was woven from countless threads of collective experiences, transcending any one group or region.

Mr Attah-Mensah added that celebrating these differences fosters a true understanding of what it means to be Ghanaian.

Launching the Heritage Month 204 launch, Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), expressed gratitude to Citi TV/Citi FM for consistently promoting Ghana’s heritage.

He indicated that their contributions had been invaluable to the country’s tourism industry.

