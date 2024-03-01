A report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has revealed that over 70% of both males and females aged 15 to 49 who are aware of HIV exhibit discriminatory attitudes towards those living with the virus.

These attitudes include the belief that HIV-positive children should not attend school with HIV-negative children, or that they would refrain from buying fresh vegetables from a shopkeeper living with HIV.

The GSS released these statistics on International Zero Discrimination Day, commemorated on 1st March 2024 under the theme “Save lives: Decriminalise”.

The report also highlighted that, nationally, nearly eight in every 10 females (78.4%) and seven in every 10 males (72.1%) aged 15 to 49 who are aware of HIV exhibit discriminatory attitudes towards those living with the virus.

“Nationally, almost eight in every 10 (78.4%) females and seven in every 10 (72.1%) males aged 15-49 who have heard about HIV have discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV. The percentage with discriminatory attitudes is higher in rural areas (85.5% for females and 78.1% for males) compared to urban (73.4% for females and 67.3% of males).”

The report further revealed that the percentage of those with discriminatory attitudes is higher in rural areas (85.5% for females and 78.1% for males) compared to urban areas (73.4% for females and 67.3% for males).

“The percentage with discriminatory attitudes is higher in rural areas (85.5% for females and 78.1% for males) compared to urban (73.4% for females and 67.3% of males).”

The GSS report identified the Ahafo region as having the highest percentage of individuals who discriminate against people living with HIV, at 87%. This is followed by the Savannah region at 86.8%, and the Oti region at 86.4%.

“Among females aged 15 to 49 in eight regions – Ahafo (87.0%), Savannah (86.8%), Oti (86.4), North East (85.9%), Northern (85.7%), Upper West (83.8%), Western North (84.4%) and Upper East (80.1%) – over four in five have discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV.

“In comparison, three regions – North East (85.2%), Northern (83.1%) and Oti (81.5%) – have more than four in five males aged 15-49 with discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV,” GSS’s stated in its report.

The report also emphasized that individuals with more education are less likely to exhibit discriminatory attitudes towards people with HIV compared to those with no education.

“The percentage of individuals with discriminatory attitudes who have no education is more than twice that of individuals with secondary education or more. Among females aged 15-49, discriminatory attitudes range from 91.5% for those with no education, decreasing through primary (89.3%), and secondary (78.9%) to more than secondary (44.8%).

“Among males aged 15-49 with no education, 90.0% exhibit discriminatory attitudes, compared to 86.8% for those with primary education, 73.6% for secondary education, and 43.4% among those with secondary or more education.”

Click to read the report by GSS

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital