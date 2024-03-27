A piece of movie history inspired by the Titanic disaster made a splash at a recent auction.

The wooden panel, used in the 1997 film as a makeshift raft for the character Rose, sold for a whopping $718,750.

This prop, often mistaken for a door, has been a source of debate among fans since the movie’s release.

The scene shows Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) sacrificing himself by letting Rose (Kate Winslet) cling to the debris while he stays in the freezing water.

The debate centres on whether the panel could have fit both characters. Well, according to the auction listing, the prop measures 8 feet long and 41 inches wide, so you can decide for yourselves.

In a 2012 episode of Mythbusters, Titanic director James Cameron revealed he receives dozens of emails a day calling Rose “selfish” and Jack an “idiot” over the scene.

But he put an end to the debate, saying Jack had to die according to the script. “Maybe we screwed up and the board should have been a tiny bit smaller, but the dude’s going down,” he said.

This wasn’t the only Hollywood icon to find a new home at the auction. Indiana Jones’ whip fetched $525,000, while a Spiderman suit and an axe from “The Shining” each sold for $125,000.

The entire auction raked in a cool $15.68 million