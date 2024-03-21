The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has pledged to stand firm against any efforts by the government to undermine the sovereignty of Ghanaians.

He issued a stern warning against any actions that could threaten Ghana’s democracy during his tenure as Speaker.

Bagbin’s remarks come in response to a letter from President Akufo-Addo, dated March 18, 2024, in which the President directed Parliament not to transmit the anti-gay bill for his assent.

In a Facebook post, he hit hard at the President stating, “The Parliament of Ghana under my leadership will resist any affront on the democracy of Ghana. We will not allow a government to undermine the sovereign will of the people expressed through their representatives.”

Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage and reviving aspects lost to historical oppression.

“Particularly that the values of our people are concerned, we have lost so much of them to colonialism and slave trade that this generation has a divine mandate to protect the remnants of our cultural values and even restore the lost ones.

“The culture and democracy of Ghana are supreme that I will do everything legally possible to safeguard them,” he pointed out.

The Speaker admonished the President and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to refrain from diminishing the significance of democratic processes.

“I encourage the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to desist from actions and inactions that attempt to trivialize our democratic practice.

Read below the Speaker’s Facebook post

We at the Parliament House thank all Ghanaians for speaking so loud on this matter and speaking truth to the government.

God bless our homeland Ghana!

