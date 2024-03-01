Sensational Canadian-born Ghanaian-Jamaican Dancehall/Afrobeats songstress, Mo’ Spence has sent a shockwave through the Ghanaian music scene with a bold declaration.

As a multi-talented artiste, Mo’ Spence isn’t just a singer. She crafts music, shoots World-class visuals, and weaves lyrics, showcasing her artistic depth.

Signed to the prominent Ghanaian Afrodancehall label Red Panther Music, led by the influential Mr Logic, Mo’ Spence’s career officially took flight in May 2023 at Accra’s Marriott International Hotel.

Currently promoting her EP ‘Whine Down Low ‘, the talented Dancehall goddess unveiled the music video for the lead single, ‘Eno Be Easy’ directed by well-versed video director REX.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Citi TV’s Breakfastdaily, Mo’ Spence known offstage as Monique Spence, confidently crowned herself the “newest Dancehall Queen.”

With unvacillating self-belief, she declared, “I’m the newest Dancehall Queen … I am the hope of females doing Afrodancehall music”.

Mo’ Spence’s declaration undoubtedly stirred the pot, making her a name to watch in the dynamic Ghanaian music scene.

Her talent and determination are undeniable, and only time will tell if she will solidify her position as the next Dancehall Queen.

