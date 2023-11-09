Accra’s Jamrock Bar and Restaurant erupted in a vibrant celebration as Ghanaian Reggae star and Mentor X champion, DSL unveiled his debut EP, ‘Back To The Roots’.

The electrifying atmosphere was palpable as DSL, known in real life as Lawrence Senyo Adiase, enchanted the audience with his mesmerising vocals and an ensnaring stage presence.

His performance left the crowd spellbound. Despite initial rain that threatened to dampen the spirits of the evening, DSL attributed its sudden cessation to divine intervention, declaring it a sign of God’s grace during his performance.

DSL’s EP, a collection of songs that delve into themes of leadership and truth, is poised to break barriers with its powerful vocals and meaningful messages.

The EP is a true reflection of DSL’s artistic vision and his commitment to using his music to inspire and uplift.

The event was graced by the presence of notable industry figures, including the legendary Mr. Logic, DSL’s manager Richie Mensah, and the award-winning DJ Vyrusky.

Their presence underscored the respect and admiration DSL has garnered within the music industry.

The EP that has 4 tracks: Truth, Tell I How (Symphony Riddim), Going Down and I’m High was produced by Richie Mensah, Afroharmony Band, Raindrops and Mr. Logic.

Watch excerpts of the performance below