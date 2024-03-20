The National Communications Authority (NCA) has reported improvements in internet connectivity across the country.

The Director General of the NCA, Dr Joe Anokye, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, confirmed that Telecel had fully restored its connectivity. He also mentioned that AT was operational and MTN was making significant strides.

“Well, the good news is as we speak, AT has been up. This morning, Telecel reported that they were 100% recovered. Just as I sat here in this chair, I just saw a message from MTN that they are making progressive increases. So, I think it is getting better,” he stated.

In the meantime, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, has characterised the recent internet disruptions as a disguised blessing for Ghana.

She argued that despite causing widespread frustration among Ghanaians, the disruptions underscored the government’s need to concentrate on providing the necessary infrastructure to minimize potential disruptions in the telecommunications sector.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful made these remarks at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Accra on Monday.

“So, I see what has happened in the past few days as a bit of a blessing in disguise to focus our attention on the need to invest even more in providing connectivity to all parts of the continent and our country, because it can help us leapfrog.

“We’ve put in place a government connectivity network with the support of the World Bank, which is nationwide. We intend to layer on that and the infrastructure that we already have in place,” she stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x