The Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr. Joe Anokye has reassured the public that potential internet disruptions will not compromise the integrity of the December 7 elections.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, March 19, Dr. Anokye addressed concerns raised by some individuals regarding the potential for election interference due to internet disruptions.

Responding to claims suggesting government plans to disrupt internet services on December 7, Dr. Anokye dismissed them as unfounded.

He asserted, “That is completely not true if you understand how elections work, infact I believe one official of the EC even addressed this that on election day everything they do is manual. So there is no truth to that, the government won’t do that.”

Additionally, Dr. Anokye shed light on the challenges in determining the cause of recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, vital for internet connectivity in Ghana. He explained that the considerable distances between the four subsea cables make it extremely difficult to pinpoint the cause of the cuts.

“These 4 cables in Ivory Coast, Cote D’Ivoire, ACE, one of them is called Ace. That’s the one closer. it’s about 118km or so. Between that cable and the next cable is about 11 kilometres and just to put it in context, you know, 11 kilometres is from, like, you know, the general post office to Accra Mall.”

“The distance between that cable SAT-3 and the next cable, which is the main one, is allegedly to be about 67 kilometres, which is like from Accra Mall to Suhum. And all 3 were compromised. The distance between Main One and WACS, it’s also 77 kilometres. This is Suhum to Nkawkaw. So it is very difficult to determine exactly what happened,” he stated.