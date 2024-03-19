The General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers’ Union (GTPCWU) has expressed skepticism about the newly constituted board of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Company Limited, stating that it does not anticipate any positive outcomes.

The Union’s National Chairman, Bernard Owusu, attributes this to the appointment of Leon Kendon Appenteng as the Board Chairman.

On Tuesday, March 19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reconstituted the board of TOR with Mr Appenteng nominated as Chairman of the Board and Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as the Managing Director of the Company.

The board also includes Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, Mrs Edith Sapara-Grant, Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh, Mrs Lorraine Crabbe Ababio, Mr Joseph Mensah Browne, Mr Alfred George Thompson, Mr. Paul Kwaku Kyei Ofori, Mr Kwame Baffoe, and Mr Herbert Ato Morrison.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, Mr Owusu claimed that Mr Appenteng was the main instigator of all the issues associated with TOR, including the controversial Torentco deal that the union opposed.

Expressing his disappointment with the appointment, he stated, “we can say it without mincing words that there is nothing good going to come out of this whole board…We don’t have any confidence in this board.”