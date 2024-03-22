Inusah Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, has defended the decision by the Speaker of Parliament to suspend the approval of ministers vetted by the House.

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, on Wednesday, put on hold the consideration of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Bagbin’s decision was a result of an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, which prevents Parliament from approving new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

This move by Mr. Bagbin follows a directive from the presidency, which issued a cease and desist letter to Parliament, preventing the lawmaking body from forwarding the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for President Akufo-Addo’s approval.

The presidency referred to an ongoing interlocutory application at the Supreme Court as the basis for their decision.

In an official response, Bagbin reiterated Parliament’s inability to proceed with the approval of new ministers under similar circumstances.

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo on Citi FM on Thursday, Mr. Fuseini said the Speaker was ensuring that the dignity and sanctity of Parliament were maintained.

He suggested that Mr. Bagbin was concerned about the unconstitutional act of the president in the way he handled bills from Parliament.

“This is a needless escalation of tension by the Office of the President, following the letter that was written by his executive secretary to the clerk of Parliament. The Speaker is obviously concerned with the apparent unconstitutional act of the president in the way he’s treated bills by the parliament. The combined effect of this is to lower Parliament in the estimation of the Ghanaian people and weaken the institution of Parliament. As head of the institution, he has a responsibility to ensure that the dignity and sanctity of the institution are maintained.”

“The Speaker’s recent action is a vivid demonstration of the absurdity of the decision of the presidency to reject the transmission of the bill passed by Parliament to his office,” he stated.

