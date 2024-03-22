The Electoral Commission (EC) has directed its regional offices to return all outstanding Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) to the head office.

The regional offices include those in Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Central, Upper East, Savannah, Northern, North East, Western North, and Volta.

The EC, in a statement sighted by Citi News on Thursday, indicated that it directed Regional Directors to submit all BVDs used for the 2023 District Level Elections to the Head Office.

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to the shortages in the quantity of BVDs retrieved from the above-listed regions.”

The Commission directs that the affected regions should arrange to return the outstanding BVDs to the Procurement Inventory and Management Unit at the Head Office,” the EC stated.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW