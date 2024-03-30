It is more expensive and less efficient than other ways of delivering aid and it is also harder to control.

Earlier this week, 12 people are thought to have drowned while trying to retrieve aid parcels that fell into the sea. Another six were reportedly crushed in the stampede to reach it.

“We’re very aware of all the news, and we’re trying to limit casualties,” said Maj Boone, the mission commander, standing beneath a large American flag at the entrance to the cockpit.

“[We’re doing] literally everything we can. We use a chute that falls at a slower rate to give Gazans more time to see the parachute and get out of the way.

“We also have assets overhead that clear the drop zone, so we won’t drop if there’s any group of people there.”

He said they mapped the route carefully, aiming to land the aid in safer, open spaces along the Gaza coast, but drop the parcels over the sea so that crates with malfunctioning parachutes would drop into the water, rather than on buildings or people.

None of that is easy.

A heavy military cargo plane can be heard for miles around, meaning crowds quickly gather to follow it.

Desperation leads many to take enormous risks to retrieve the aid – and many come away with nothing.