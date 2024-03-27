President Akufo-Addo has appointed Madam Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

She replaces Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah. Until her appointment, Madam Julie Essiam was the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.

Her appointment comes hours after President Akufo-Addo dissolved the Board of the GRA.

Though no reason was given for the dissolution of the Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-led Board, reports say there have been some disagreements lately.

The move by the President comes days after the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia accused GRA of harassing businesses for taxes due to unrealistic targets.

The dissolved GRA Board had Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as the board chairman, while, Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs. Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as members.

Profile of Julie Essiam

Ms. Julie Essiam is an accomplished Banking Executive with a professional passion for sustainable transformation and development work; whether it is developing and transforming businesses, developing talent or transforming communities.

Prior to her appointment Ms. Julie Essiam was the Group Executive at the Ecobank Group with branches covering 40 countries across North America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.

Ms. Julie Essiam is a firm believer in investing in the next generation and therefore has dedicated the last fifteen years of her professional life working with the youth in monitoring and supporting them shape their thinking around their respective life journeys.

She is the concept originator and the founder of Africans4Africa (A4A) initiation; a private sector led development organization that calls for a collaborative effort across the leadership of Africa to contribute to the successful achievement of an impactful transformation of the continent towards a thriving and prosperous Africa.

Ms. Julie Essiam was a member of the Ecobank Group Executive Committee, and has been on the boards of Ecobank Zambia, the Ecobank Foundation and three board committees of the Ecobank Group-Finance and Audit, Risk and HR.

Ms. Julie Essiam was also the immediate past Board Member of the Global Fund and the President of the Private Sector delegation of the Global Fund.