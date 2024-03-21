The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has appealed to the three striking teacher unions to maintain their trust in the government.

The Commission had encouraged the unions to reconsider their position and call off their strike. The unions had criticised the Commission for its slow response in addressing their concerns about service conditions.

In an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Wednesday, Ing. Benjamin Arthur, the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, emphasised that dialogue was crucial for addressing their concerns.

He urged the unions to remain hopeful that their concerns would be resolved.

“They should keep faith with the employer. If not for nothing at all they should remember that it is the same government that met all of us and agreed to 23% and 25%. It is the same government that during the COVID era when other governments were laying workers off, the government kept faith with them and made sure that not a single of them lost their job.”

“We cannot be drifted apart. The language for us to speak is dialogue. Even when we get to the labour commission we will definitely have to sit and dialogue. That is why we are calling them to come on board for us to continue to engage. So that we bring this issue to a speedy end,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x