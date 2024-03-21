Geoffrey Kabutey Ocansey, a tax analyst, has expressed disagreement with the Vice President’s comments on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), describing them as unfortunate.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accused the GRA of harassing businesses under the pretence of tax collection.

He voiced these concerns during a discussion with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as his manifesto committee is formulating ideas for the 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia attributed the current situation to the GRA’s practice of setting unrealistic targets for its officers, which leads them to excessively tax existing businesses.

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr. Ocansey stated that the GRA had long ceased using the ‘Rambo-style’ mode in tax collection.

He also noted that the GRA’s targets were not unrealistic, as they were being achieved.

Responding to whether the operations of the GRA amounted to harassing customers, Mr. Ocansey said, “Respectively, I disagree. I think the Vice President is a little bit far from the operations of the GRA in this regard. We were all here when they were using the Rambo-style approach that you just spoke about. They have a tax force unit, and I think you should also understand this one. For a company that is evading taxes, especially some of the foreign companies that were evading taxes, I don’t think there was anything wrong with the company.”

“Remember when they started the e-VAT system, some companies said they would not do it, and then the GRA had to force them and tell them to do it. I think the GRA is using its legal remit, and I think that it is rather unfortunate that the Vice President said that. I am saying that on the grounds that when the GRA sets ambitious targets, They actually achieve their targets, so it is not an ambitious one.”

