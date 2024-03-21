The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed headteachers of junior and senior high schools to keep schools open and also ensure the safety of students, despite the ongoing strike by three teacher unions.

Three teacher unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), commenced the strike on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The aggrieved unions indicated that they are laying down their tools over the government’s negligence in addressing their conditions of service.

GES’ in a statement also urged parents to remain calm.

Below is GES’ full statement.

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has read from the media that the three (3) Teacher Unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education sector have declared withdrawal of their services effective Wednesday 20th March, 2024.

Heads of public Kindergarten and Primary Schools as well as Junior and Senior High Schools have been directed through the Regional and District Directors to mobilise their Management teams to ensure the safety and well-being of all students in schools.

Meanwhile, parents are advised to remain calm and be assured that Management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly.

Regional and District Directors have further been directed to ensure that Heads keep schools opened and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives from Management of GES.

