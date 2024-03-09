Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne has commended Bloomberg Philanthropies for their persistent support for the Kumasi Metropolis in terms of Road Safety.

He praised the Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) for partnering the KMA in ensuring that road crashes and mortalities were reduced drastically in the Metropolis and its adjoining municipals.

Sam Pyne expressed his appreciation when Ms. Rebecca Bavinger from Bloomberg Philanthropies, USA paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Tuesday 5th March 2024.

He revealed that the partnership with Bloomberg has played a very major role in road safety issues within the metropolis, citing Bloomberg’s supply of speed barometers to the MTTD, support in speed awareness campaigns, engagement and sensitization of the Media, Police, Metro Guards, Transport Unions among others on Road Safety and Crashes in the local level.

Sam Pyne also mentioned that the KMA has completed the Education stage and was embarking on Enforcement, citing the arrest and prosecution of about 600 offenders in the metropolis so far.

He noted that as a way of prioritizing road safety in the metropolis, the KMA was also working together with a host of road safety partners including Vital Strategies, NRSA and BRRI among others.

Ms. Rebecca Bavinger on her part expressed amazement to hear that the KMA, in terms of prioritizing Road Safety was at the Enforcement stage since according to her, others were presently at the education stage.

She also mentioned that it was good to hear that their support was yielding good results in the metropolis.

Ms. Bavinger noted that their unwavering support to the city and in extension the Mayor was born out of the fact that the Mayor was the administrative head of the City and that he could reach the populace or the local people to address the grievances and promote their livelihood.

Ms. Rebecca Bavinger was also in Kumasi to attend the Joint Launch of the Kumasi Status Summary Report and Speed Management Plan at the Lancaster Hotel.

