The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed concern over the National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) allocation of GH¢2 million for dialysis support to needy patients this year.

He believes that an allocation of GH¢10 million would have been more sufficient.

In response to a report on the proposed formula for the disbursement of the National Health Insurance Fund, in Parliament on Wednesday, the MP stated that the authority could allocate GH¢10 million, given the national emergency of the lack of dialysis centres across the country.

“There is a national emergency of the absence of dialysis centres across the country. We have an opportunity as parliament to allocate money for the purpose of saving lives and saving persons who may be suffering from dialysis.”

“Mr Speaker I do not think that the amount of GH¢2million is enough particularly when you consider the Corporate Social Responsibility allocation of the same authority of GH¢30 million.

“At least an amount of GH¢10 million should be set aside for purposes of supporting interventions related to dialysis whether in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, or Bolga,” he noted.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital