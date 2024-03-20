The Electoral Commission (EC) has reaffirmed the robustness of its systems ahead of the 2024 general elections.

During a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy EC Chair in charge of Corporate Services, assured journalists that the Commission’s systems are well-prepared to oversee the upcoming elections securely.

Dr. Asare emphasized that the absence of the laptops would not compromise the integrity of the electoral process. He expressed confidence that the 2024 polls would go down as the most successful in Ghana’s history.

To address concerns regarding the missing equipment, Dr. Asare confirmed ongoing collaboration with security agencies to recover the laptops and apprehend those responsible.

“What we said was that five laptops are missing. We are working with the security agencies to arrest and prosecute the suspects. We are also hearing people asking how secure are your systems.

“We want to assure each and everyone and the good people of our country that our systems are secured and very robust. We are going to organize another transparent, credible election which will go down as one of the best.

“Anyone who thinks that there’s a problem, we are convinced and certain that all our systems are secured and we are ready for the activities of the year.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital