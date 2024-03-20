The Electoral Commission (EC) has clarified that none of its Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) are missing, contrary to claims made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Instead, the EC stated that only five laptops have been stolen from their custody.

In response to inquiries from the NDC regarding the alleged disappearance of seven BVD machines, Dr. Bossman Asare, the deputy chair in Charge of Corporate Services, urged for calm and reassured the public that the theft of the laptops would not impact the integrity of the 2024 elections.

The Minority Caucus raised concerns about the stolen BVD machines on Tuesday, March 19, with Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson calling upon the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Service to promptly investigate the matter.

Speaking from the EC’s headquarters, Dr. Bossman Asare clarified that all biometric devices are securely stored, affirming the Commission’s readiness for the December polls.

He emphasized that the missing items are merely laptops devoid of any sensitive information.

“We are fully ready for the election and we can confirm that five laptops have been stolen and these are laptops that do not contain any information about anyone. They do not contain information, so there are no risks.”

He also addressed the contradictions people have about BVDs and BVRs.

“We are also picking up information that people are contradicting the BVDs and the BVRs. BVDs are used for verification and BVRs are for registration.

“You will have to connect the two devices before you can use them and with the BVDs, they are used only when we are going to vote. If someone steals the BVDs, they cannot use them and we want to emphasize that five laptops are missing and we are working with the police to retrieve them.”

