The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an interim injunction to halt the strike by the three teacher unions.

The teacher unions have been striking since March 20, 2024, demanding better conditions for their service.

However, a High Court has restrained the teachers from further continuing their strike.

“It is hereby ordered that the Respondents herein, whether by itself, its Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Employees or other persons are restrained from further continuation of their strike action of 20th March, 2024.”

On Tuesday, the unions achieved success in having the government address three of their concerns, including the full distribution of laptops to all teachers by the end of June and presenting a draft of the scheme of service to the unions for review by April 8.

The three teacher unions started a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, over what they described as the government’s disregard for their service conditions.

Since then the teacher unions have been in a series of meetings with the government to resolve the outstanding issues so they can return to the classroom.

