Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., as part of its corporate social responsibility, has made a cheque donation of GHC25,000 to support the treatment of 8-year-old Akua Ankumah.

Akua has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and is currently at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital receiving treatment.

She needs urgent care for a bone marrow transplant and other chemotherapy treatments in India at an estimated cost of USD87,000.

Presenting the cheque to Akua’s parents on Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, explained that the donation is in line with one of the core values of the company: Godliness and Fellowship.

“We receive a lot of requests but are unable to fulfil all, but when we are able, we do, and such is today which goes to fulfil our Godliness and Fellowship value,” she stated.

She also urged other stakeholders to come to the aid of little Akua since her situation is urgent.

“We have heard that she needs to fly out by Monday so we urge other institutions to quickly come to her aid to help raise the needed amount,” she prayed.

Receiving the cheque, the mother of the child, Mrs. Sharon Ankumah, thanked Zoomlion for the gesture and prayed for prosperity for the company.

She noted that the sickness has taken a toll on the family since their youngest daughter was diagnosed.

Akua’s Father, Mr. Edwin Ankumah, stressed that they have spent close to GHC 90,000 since Akua was diagnosed last year.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia (ALL) is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow — the spongy tissue inside bones where blood cells are made.

It is the most common type of cancer in children, and treatments result in a good chance for a cure. It can also occur in adults, though the chance of a cure is greatly reduced.

Acute lymphocytic leukaemia occurs when a bone marrow cell develops changes (mutations) in its genetic material or DNA. A cell’s DNA contains the instructions that tell a cell what to do.

Normally, the DNA tells the cell to grow at a set rate and to die at a set time. In acute lymphocytic leukaemia, the mutations tell the bone marrow cell to continue growing and dividing.

