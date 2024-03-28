Parliament is urging the Supreme Court to expedite the interlocutory injunctions against the anti-gay bill filed by private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky and gender activist Dr Amanda Odoi.

Both Richard Dela Sky and Dr Odoi have independently filed lawsuits against the anti-gay bill, asking the court to prevent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from enacting the bill into law.

They have both pointed out Constitutional violations of homosexual rights.

Parliament argues that a similar case involving MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has already been heard, while that of Richard Dela Sky and Dr Odoi is still pending.

In a letter to the Supreme Court’s Registrar, dated Thursday, March 28, 2024, lawyers for Parliament, Sory at Law Barristers and Solicitors, said, “It will accordingly be appreciated if the parties are given a very early date to expedite the hearing of the applications pending before the Court. We trust that as the applications raise matters of public interest, you will give our letter the attention it deserves.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had accused the Attorney-General of bias over the decision of the Supreme Court to expedite the trial in the application by the South Dayi MP, against the approval of ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees while the case against the anti-LGBTQ Bill filed earlier by Richard Sky is still pending before the court.

In response to the lawsuits, the Presidency sent a letter to Parliament, pausing the transmission of the anti-gay bill for assent.

Parliament recently passed the controversial anti-gay bill.

Click to read the letter to the Supreme Court

