Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has supported Jema Senior High School in the Bono East Region by donating five sets of jerseys and footballs and Ghc10,000 to the school’s football team.

The donation was made in response to a request from the school. Felicia Adjei, the Kintampo South parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, presented the items and cash on behalf of Mrs Mahama.

She explained that the donation highlights the former First Lady’s dedication to sports development and helping students engage in various sporting activities.

Mrs Mahama, who is from Jema, had previously installed a new pump for the small-town water system through the Lordina Foundation in January to restore water supply to the Jema SHS and the community.

