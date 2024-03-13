Abeiku Jackson has secured Ghana’s fifth medal at the African Games, clinching a bronze in the Men’s 100m Butterfly.

This marks Abeiku’s second medal during the Games, following his earlier silver win in the Men’s 50m Butterfly.

Originally scheduled for Monday, March 11, 2024, the race faced a postponement due to a false start. Despite the delay, Jackson displayed impressive performance, finishing with a time of 53.80 seconds.

He claimed the bronze, with South Africa’s Jarden Eaton placing 2nd while Egypt’s Abdalla Nasr secured the top spot.

This accomplishment adds to Abeiku Jackson’s success in representing Ghana on the international swimming stage.

The 23-year-old will be looking forward to securing more medals in the 13th African Games with a keen eye on further success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.