Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and other medical workers have threatened to abandon their duties to search for new accommodation after private developers took over their current residencies.

A crucial meeting is currently underway amongst the health workers to address the accommodation challenges.

Allegedly given a week ultimatum by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to vacate their existing residences, the medical workers, particularly those affiliated with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, claim they are being evicted from their bungalows, which have purportedly been sold to private developers.

Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo, the Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Medical Association, emphasized in an interview with Citi News that the meeting’s outcomes will guide their next course of action.

He expressed dismay at the sudden displacement of hospital staff from their homes, highlighting the agreement made with Manhyia Palace for new accommodations before the handover of the land. This agreement, however, has allegedly been disregarded.

“You will notice that a lot of our staff live 15 to 20 minutes away from the hospital and all of a sudden, people will come and ask you to move from your place because it has been sold to them and we took that issue up and we met with Manhyia on it and it was agreed that a new place be prepared to move us there before you can take possession of the land, they have disregarded that with impunity and so we are meeting this morning.

“We will all leave the hospital to go and look for accommodation because we don’t have a place to sleep.”

But the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council says it is relocating all government workers within an enclave of state lands around Danyame and Nhyiaeso, which have been ceded to the Manhyia Palace.

On the other hand, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council contends that the relocation is a planned effort to move all government workers within a specified enclave of state lands around Danyame and Nhyiaeso, ceded to the Manhyia Palace.

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah stated that new facilities are being constructed for the affected government workers, refuting claims of forceful eviction and assuring that the relocation is aimed at improving working conditions for the employees.

“A portion of state lands within Danyame and Nhyiaeso have been ceded to Manhyia and as a result, we have to relocate all government workers that live within that area.

“Some of the structures are sited on maybe an acre plot of land and in such instances, we demolish it and build more buildings to enable us to have enough places for the workers.”

