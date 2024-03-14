The second edition of the Northern Trade, Industry, and Investment Summit was inaugurated at the Dungu campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) by Lawyer Sulley Sambian, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

With a theme focused on “Enhancing Trade and Industries in Northern Ghana through Capacity Development and Strategic Investment,” the summit aims to provide a collaborative platform for businesses across various sectors to enhance their capabilities and capitalize on opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Commending the Center for Policy Development for spearheading the initiative, Sambian emphasized the importance of collaboration to promote a vibrant private sector in Northern Ghana.

He highlighted the NDA’s commitment to implementing private sector initiatives outlined in their 5-Year Medium Term Development Strategy (MTDS) and underscored the significance of trade and investment in regional development.

Ismail Yahuza, the Executive Director of the Center for Policy Development, emphasized the need to bridge the gap between northern and southern regions in terms of trade output, advocating for leveraging business and trade opportunities to foster economic development and improve living standards.

“We think as a country we haven’t leveraged on the business and trade area such that we can make the best out of it hence our decision to organize the annual summit to champion and promote trade and industry in northern Ghana.”

The summit, scheduled from May 14-19, 2024, will feature various activities including a durbar, trade fair, and business awards night, aiming to promote economic development, job creation, and poverty reduction in Northern Ghana.

Yahuza called for support from traditional leaders, stakeholders, and the business community to ensure the success of the program and champion economic growth in the region.

