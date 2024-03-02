Voting is underway at the Presby Women’s College of Education in Aburi where 574 delegates are expected to elect a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party NPP in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The elections were initially put on hold by the leadership of the party following the decision by the Member of Parliament for the area O.B Amoah to withdraw from the contest.

This decision which was thoroughly discussed paved the way for the inclusion of the Municipal Chief Executive of the area Frank Aidoo to be added on the ballot.

Frank Aidoo comes up in today’s contest against Eric Yeboah Apeadu, Eric Samuel Annor Mensah and Kwame Ofori Gyau.

The process has relatively been peaceful and several security personnel are stationed there to ensure an incident-free election.

