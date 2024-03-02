Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has stated that he was not surprised by President Akufo-Addo’s silence on details regarding the measures his government is implementing to address corruption during the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

He inferred that the president is drenched with so much corruption that it made it impossible for him to give an update on measures taken to curb it.

Mr. Cudjoe quoted the proverbial, “If you are accused of seducing the chief’s wife, you don’t go to the palace” to buttress his point that he was not surprised at the president’s absolute silence on corruption.

“If you are neck-deep in corruption, why will you want to give an update on corruption, I wouldn’t do that if it were me,” he told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV.

IMANI Africa’s president also indicated that it is inappropriate to attempt to absolve the president’s involvement in the current corruption in the country. He said the president’s silence on corruption has exacerbated the canker.

“We can’t live in a disorganized society like this when it comes to important actors that are saving the national purse. The president deserves to take some of the blame because he was silent on some of the corruption issues and that is the reason why we are in this mess.”

