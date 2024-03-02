Eric Apeadu Yeboah, the special aide to O. B Amoah, the current Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the constituency.

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Yeboah secured 267 votes out of the total valid votes cast, representing 49.3% and thereby clinching the parliamentary candidacy for the constituency.

Citi News’ Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku reported that 574 delegates convened at the Presby Women’s College of Education in Aburi to participate in the election, aiming to choose a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Initially, the party leadership had postponed the election following the withdrawal of the incumbent Member of Parliament, O.B Amoah, from the contest.

After several discussions, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Frank Aidoo, was included on the ballot.

The primary saw Frank Aidoo competing against Eric Yeboah Apeadu, Eric Samuel Annor Mensah, and Kwame Ofori Gyau

The process which was relatively calm at the beginning was almost marred after it was alleged that one of the candidates had camped some of the delegates in a room next to the voting center.

A swift intervention from several security personnel stationed and regional executives prevented the scene from escalating.

The Municipal Chief Executive Frank Aidoo had 69, Eric Samuel Annor Mensah 54 and Kwame Ofori Gyae had 152.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the party Tony Osei Adjei who supervised the elections in an interview with Citi News outlined plans to bring unity among the ranks.

Tony Osei Adjei refuted claims the delay in conducting its primaries will affect the fortunes of the party in December.

In his acceptance speech, Eric Yeboah Apeadu expressed his gratitude to the delegates for the honour done him and called on them to work hard for the party to break the 8.

The Member of Parliament for the area, in an interview with Citi News, also stressed the need for unity.

