The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has apologised to passengers who were affected by sporadic power outages on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Travellers journeying to and from various countries were left stranded Friday night due to power failures at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a Facebook post on March 2, GACL confirmed the incident and explained that their backup generators, which usually start within 3-5 seconds of a power cut, took approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds to activate.

The management of GACL expressed their regret for the inconvenience caused by this incident.

They reassured passengers that they are committed to providing a seamless travel experience and are taking steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wishes to confirm that Kotoka International Airport experienced intermittent power outages on Friday, 1st March 2024.

“Our Gentsets, which normally kick-starts within 3-5 seconds of an outage, took about 1 minute 30 seconds to kick in. Management of GACL apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #