The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken steps to sensitize students and staff of Labone Senior High School in a proactive move to instil the values of honesty, integrity, accountability, and transparency in the youth.

The engagement, dubbed “Youth in Anti-Corruption Initiative,” is a flagship anti-corruption program of the Office, in pursuance of Section 2 (c) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), which mandates the OSP to “take steps to prevent corruption.”

The over 2000 students and staff were educated on the mandate of the OSP, which is to investigate, prosecute, prevent, and take steps to recover proceeds of corruption and corruption-related offenses.

Participants were also engaged on corruption and its impact on society, legal protections available for whistleblowers, and the OSP’s points of contact for reporting suspected acts of corruption. The engagement was a blend of interactive activities and discussions, all aimed at raising awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption on the country’s development and encouraging ethical behavior from an early age.

Rebecca Acorlor, Headmistress of Labone Senior High School, expressed appreciation to the OSP for the sensitization program and extended an invitation to the Office to deepen engagement with students and increase awareness of corruption among the youth.