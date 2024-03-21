The Health Minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye’s book chronicling Ghana’s traumatic experience during the COVID-19 pandemic was officially launched in Accra on March 20, 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presided over the launch ceremony of the book titled “Fellow Ghanaians: Telling Ghana’s COVID-19 Story: A Journey of Fear, Facts, Faith, and Fortune” at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The book aims to serve as a comprehensive study document, presenting original research on the COVID-19 Pandemic, and engaging directly with all sectors of Ghanaian society and beyond.

Speaking at the official launch, President Akufo-Addo labelled the book as a masterpiece published timely and purposefully for all, especially generations yet unborn.

He praised Dr. Okoe-Boye for thoughtfully giving a comprehensive analysis of Ghana’s COVID-19 traumatic experience.

The President described Dr. Okoe-Boye as one of the distinguished youngest appointees of his government whose stellar performance is praiseworthy.

He commended Ghanaians for strictly adhering to the safety protocols that were put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic and reminded the citizens to reflect on the bitter lessons learnt and the progress made towards nation-building.

The Author, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye said he wrote the book to share knowledge with the world on how the Ghana government and all key stakeholders helped in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The legacies of the pandemic lie in these intangible, priceless changes in attitude. Another intangible legacy of the pandemic going into the future has to do with the rekindling of the can-do spirit.

“The experience we have had as a nation and the battles we have fought against the virus under the banner of this too shall pass and the grace of the Almighty has established our belief in the Ghanaian. It is now clear that no problem can continue to persist, and no challenge can continue to linger on when we dare ourselves to be frontal with the issues and rise to the occasion.”

He recognized the contribution of all key stakeholders in Ghana’s health ecosystem, especially the frontline health staff at the various health facilities whose hard work, resulted in the official documentation of the book.

Dr. Okoe-Boye revealed that monetary gains from the book launch would be used for the construction of new Wards at the Lekma Hospital in the Greater Accra Region and an identified health facility in a deprived community in the Nkoranza district of the Bono East Region.

Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commented, “Two features of the book stand out. First, the language is highly accessible; everyone can read and understand the contents. This is good for both basic and advanced lovers of knowledge.

“Secondly, the story is told in detailed chronological accounts, making it easy for readers to follow the story as it is told. Future students of contemporary Ghanaian history or even global health history will find this book invaluable.”

“The book is certainly a good record of the collective audacity of Ghanaians and our ability to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with such courage and alacrity. To get a copy of this book, keep a piece of history on your bookshelf.”

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo (Mrs.) assessed the book and stated, “that the COVID-19 pandemic taught us many lessons and showed us that we are a resilient nation. Dr Okoe Boye’s book encapsulates that so succinctly.

“The book gives insight into our transition from the first reported case to our unique responsiveness to the global pandemic as it evolved. We are made to appreciate how the vulnerable in society adapted, as well as what the government did, to facilitate the survival of the whole nation.

“The simplistic vocabulary book dovetails a detailed account of how Ghana in the Sub-Region handled the COVID-19 pandemic using the whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.”

The book recounts the discovery of the virus in Ghana and the swift crafting, adoption, and implementation of measures to contain its widespread.

The book also gives a mental picture of the imposition of some restrictions, the acquisition of vaccines and their administration, and the easing of the restrictions by the Ghanaian authorities.

