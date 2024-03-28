The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that more than 25 areas or communities in the Accra East and West regions will experience power outages.

The affected areas include Ghana Steel, Palace Mall, Furniture Citi, Lovely Transport, Kpone Barrier, Kingdom Transport, GPHA Terminal (Kpone), Sethi Realty, Abodakpi Farms and Kpone Dump Site.

The rest are Bediako, Golf City and its environs. Additional areas include Kwabenya, Agbogba, Maryera, part of Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Katapor, Top Herbal, Bohye, Abloradjei, Pure Water, Pokuase Township, Fountain Gate and surrounding areas.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ECG apologized to its customers in both regions. The company attributed the outages to a shortfall in power supply by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to their Pokuase Bulk Supply Point and the Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point.

The timeline for restoring these areas to the national grid remains unclear. This has led to concerns among many ECG customers, who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the power distributor’s reluctance to issue a timetable to guide their plans.

The power outages have sparked anger among Ghanaians, especially after the Minister for Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, stated that there’s no ‘dumsor,’ and hence no need for a timetable.

Despite the worsening situation, neither GRIDCo nor ECG has offered any explanation to the public, a move that many stakeholders consider unfortunate.

According to a compilation by Citi News, the number of areas or communities affected by power outages in these two regions in the past week exceeds hundred.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital