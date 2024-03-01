The Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice has officially endorsed President Akufo-Addo’s claim regarding the Attorney-General’s role in saving the country over GH10 trillion since 2021.

In a statement released on Friday, March 1, the Office clarified that the “savings were made through a process of diligently defending civil actions against the State, meticulously uncovering discrepancies and challenging inflated debts alleged to be owed by the State in litigation in Ghana and arbitration in various international fora.”

The statement highlighted the Attorney-General’s consistent defense of the State in numerous civil actions across the country, resulting in the successful defence and avoidance of significant judgment debts.

Giving details, the Office of the Attorney-General indicated for instance that in suit number E3/108/05 – China Jilin International Economic and Technical Cooperation verses the A-G, on 2nd June 2014, the plaintiff obtained judgment against the State.

“In 2015, the State paid US$223,266 and GHC56,827.15 towards the judgment debt. In 2022, the plaintiff resumed execution of the judgment debt which was stated as US$988, 294, 313.00 (almost 1 billion USD) and GHC352, 626, 144.41. Over 400 million Ghana cedis in the accounts of the Ministry of Finance was blocked through an order of garnishee nisi (order for payment of money) granted by the High Court, Kumasi on 28th February 2022.”

“The Supreme Court on 24th January 2023, upheld an application by the Attorney-General questioning the capacity of the plaintiff to institute the action and set aside the order for garnishee nisi,” it stated.

