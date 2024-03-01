Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamuhene, and the President of the Akwamu Traditional Council, on Monday 26th February 2024, paid a working visit to the Akosombo Industrial Company Limited (AICL) (formerly Akosombo Textiles Limited). His visit was to familiarise himself with their operations and be abreast with the developments and investments.

Odeneho and his entourage embarked on an extensive tour of the Akosombo Textiles factory. He inspected some of its recently installed machinery and especially applauded the management for being sustainability-conscious and installing a biomass boiler.

That the company now uses an environmentally friendly option to generate its steam to run its production activities, according to Odeneho was very commendable.

In addition to other investments, the entourage stopped at the newly installed state-of-the-art printing machine to observe the production on the line.

According to Factory Manager, Ing. Kenneth Asare, the machine can produce over one million yards a month and its product quality will be at the level needed to compete more robustly both locally and internationally.

Speaking later at a meeting held in the factory to round off his tour, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III stated “A lot of work has been done and this is commendable. Despite the challenges, I encourage all stakeholders to support the management team to ensure that AICL is returned to Akosombo Textiles to its full glory.”

On his part, the CEO of AICL, Mr. Kofi Boateng thanked Odeneho and his entourage for the working visit and for being a consistent source of encouragement and support. He reiterated management’s commitment to the growth and sustenance of the business and to working with the workers’ union to address all pending issues. Present at the interaction and meeting were some members of staff, union executives, and management.

Established in 1967, Akosombo Industrial Company Limited – AICL (formerly Akosombo Textiles Ltd) began the modern textile industry in Ghana.

With a well-equipped factory in Akosombo and sales and administrative offices in Accra, ATL continues to offer customers trendy and quality wax prints.

Fabrics are available at the ATL Shop located in Adabraka, No. 40 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, opposite the Swanzy Shopping Arcade, or through distributors nationwide. Customers can also shop online at atlfabrics.com or call 0244334406/0244328661 for enquiries.