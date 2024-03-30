Food enthusiasts rejoice! The 2024 Citi TV/Citi FM “Back to Your Village Food Festival” is in full swing at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) forecourt.

Vendors are proudly displaying a vibrant array of Ghana’s indigenous dishes, tempting visitors with their delicious aromas.

This annual two-day event, formerly known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” is a cornerstone of the 2024 Heritage Month celebrations. It’s a chance to delve into Ghana’s rich culinary heritage, with dishes representing the diverse traditions of the north, south, east, and west all on offer.

Enthusiastic attendees will engage in various games such as Oware, Ludo, Cards, Scrabbles, and eating competitions.

The lively environment and enticing smells invite attendees to discover Ghana’s culinary gems, including Ampesie, Konkonte, Tuo Zaafi, fufu, Banku, Omotu, and more.

A selection of delicious authentic Ghanaian dishes, representing the diverse culinary traditions of the Northern, Central, Western, and Southern regions of the country, is currently on display.

Attendees will have the chance to experience the flavours, visuals, and sounds of Ghana’s culinary heritage in a memorable flavour and tradition celebration.

The “Back to Your Village” Food Festival is brought to you by Citi TV, with the steadfast support of 97.3 Citi FM.

The ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’ is made possible by sponsors including Frytol, Fortune Rice, Miss Cookie Spices, Pan African Savings and Loans, Everpack, and GBFoods.

