Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has called upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promptly assent to the anti-gay bill.

On February 28, 2024, Ghana’s Parliament approved the legislation criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, encompassing promotion, advocacy, and funding.

The law prescribes imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years for individuals found guilty, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a prison term of 3 to 5 years.

In an interview on Citi TV’s “The Big Issue” with Selorm Adonoo, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong emphasized the urgency for the President to swiftly endorse the bill and expressed his satisfaction with the actions taken by Parliament.

“Wednesday, February 28, in our history, the parliament of Ghana gave us something to celebrate. All that we are asking the President is to make the cycle full, he must not break it. He must assent to it as quickly as possible so that we will not only have the celebrations from parliament. But from the office of the President also. We want the President to quickly assent to the bill.

“The issue is a national concern, you hear from traditional, church, Muslim leaders, and civil society groups saying things that some cultural settings are upholding may not help us. That is what Ghanaians are saying.

“It’s a national concern that must attract a national response from the President as early as possible. We are not denying the fact that all manner of sexual practices prevail in our country, but if you add it to our cultural norm, that is what we are talking about.”

The former General Secretary highlighted the need for the President to act promptly to prevent the bill from becoming a political tool.

He also encouraged those who wish to challenge the bill in court to do so freely.

“We’re in an election year, if the president spends much more time before coming out, it will turn the atmosphere into another partisan politics. That will not be helpful. We are pleading with those who have the ears of the presidency to ensure the president moves fast and sign it so that those who want to go to court can still go.

“Those who want to go to court or want to send bills to parliament are free to do that, that is democracy. But this should not stop us from working towards what will help us today and the generation unborn.”

